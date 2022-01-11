Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cowen by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

