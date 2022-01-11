Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

