Critical Analysis: Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Covestro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Covestro 1 5 6 0 2.42

Covestro has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.69%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Profitability

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A Covestro 8.90% 19.36% 8.92%

Volatility & Risk

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covestro $12.23 billion 1.01 $524.32 million $3.88 8.26

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Summary

Covestro beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers. Its Probiotic Supplements segment offers probiotic supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers. The company's Adult Nutrition and Care Products segment provides vitamins, health supplements, and skincare and sports nutrition products for adults. Its Other Pediatric Products segment produces dried baby food and nutrition supplements, and baby care products. The Pet Nutrition and Care products segment comprises the production of food, health supplements, and bone broth products for pets. It is also involved in the research, development, and processing of meat, fruit, and vegetable powder and candy; research, development, manufacture, and sale of health products and nutritional foods; organic baby foods and baby care products; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. In addition, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skincare, and sports nutrition products for adults; financing and other businesses; and provision of online sales, software, and information technology services, as well as packaging services. It offers its products under the Biostime, Swisse, Dodie, Good GoÃ»t, Solid Gold, and Aurelia Probiotic Skincare brands. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

