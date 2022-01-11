Critical Comparison: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 16.97 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -91.62 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 184.56 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.50%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.