Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 2,247,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,225. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

