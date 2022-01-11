CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market cap of $801.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 2.14. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

