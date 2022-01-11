Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 220.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

