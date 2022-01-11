Crossvault Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. The company has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

