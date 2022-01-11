Crowns Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

