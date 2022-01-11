CryptoSoul Trading Up 228.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 228.2% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $954,546.93 and $506.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00210133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.96 or 0.00493286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00077161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

