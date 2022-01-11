CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.76.

CSX stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

