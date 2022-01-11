Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.79. Cue Health shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,385 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

