cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,738.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $7,435.50 or 0.17796909 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $74.35 million and approximately $282,738.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

