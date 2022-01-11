CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $20.90. 6,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,458. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

