CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.