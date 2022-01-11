CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $8,701.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.18 or 0.07501866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.41 or 1.00349980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

