CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $4.10 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $307,380.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,890.10 or 1.00017465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00308059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00090268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

