CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of CyberOptics worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

