CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.33. 3,409,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,052. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

