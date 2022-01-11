CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 52.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 305.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,564,000 after purchasing an additional 531,069 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

