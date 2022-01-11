D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 71,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.