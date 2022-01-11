Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,326.0 days.
Daicel stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.
About Daicel
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.