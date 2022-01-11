Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,326.0 days.

Daicel stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

