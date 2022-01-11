Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $37,000 in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBON opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

