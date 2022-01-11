Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $59,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

