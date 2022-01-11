Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $66,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 447,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.