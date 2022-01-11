Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 709 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 29.6% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

