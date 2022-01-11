Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 572,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.