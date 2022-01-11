Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINT. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Davis Select International ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.