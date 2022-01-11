DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Plans $3.89 Dividend

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 3.89 per share on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS DBMG opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. DBM Global has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

