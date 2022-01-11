DDKoin Hits Market Cap of $343,846.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $343,846.00 and approximately $26,225.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00172145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009610 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006529 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.