Decentral Games Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $109.58 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.88 or 0.07528445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.84 or 1.00181747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006740 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.