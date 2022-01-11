Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. Deere & Company posted earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

DE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.55. 1,248,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.