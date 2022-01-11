DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

