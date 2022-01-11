Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:VMM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 45,905 shares of company stock worth $635,932 over the last ninety days.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

