Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DM opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

