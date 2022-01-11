Deutsche Bank AG Buys 45,496 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

