Deutsche Bank AG Buys 46,010 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 196.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $11,001,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 152.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.