Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.71 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

