Deutsche Bank AG Sells 27,912 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.92.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.