Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $6,922,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP opened at $227.56 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

