Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.20 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.88 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $6,727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 265.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

