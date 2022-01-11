Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.10).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €7.27 ($8.26) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.