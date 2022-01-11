DexCom, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $462.34 on Monday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.24.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.