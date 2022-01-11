DeXe (DEXE) Price Hits $9.34 on Exchanges

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.34 or 0.00022303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005534 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,272 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

