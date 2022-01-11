Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.92

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.92 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 259491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.