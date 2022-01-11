Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.92

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.92 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 259491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

