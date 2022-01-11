Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $180,589.79 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $180,589.79 and approximately $59.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07548915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00310223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00871857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.00443533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00255911 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,239,233 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

