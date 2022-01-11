Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,085,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 86,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,577,158. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

