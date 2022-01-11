Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.84. 59,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,104. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.80.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

