Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as low as C$8.03. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 240,165 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

